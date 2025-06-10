Multiple explosions reported in Colombian city of Cali

By Fernando Ramos, CNN

(CNN) — A series of explosions were reported in the Colombian city of Cali on Tuesday morning.

The city’s mayor, Alejandro Eder, said authorities were “responding to two explosive devices in our city: one at the Meléndez police station and another at the Manuela Beltrán CAI.”

“Our law enforcement officers are already on site, and health teams are on standby for any eventuality,” the mayor stated on social media.

Authorities are also responding to other explosion sites, sources from the Cali Metropolitan Police confirmed to CNN.

Several people were injured in the explosions, the sources said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

