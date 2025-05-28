UK prosecutors confirm charges against Tate brothers, including rape and human trafficking

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — The United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that it previously authorized charges including rape and human trafficking against self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

The brothers face 21 charges in the UK. Tristan Tate faces 11 charges including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking connected to one alleged victim, CPS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Andrew Tate faces 10 charges including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, connected to three alleged victims, the statement also said.

The brothers have previously denied any wrongdoing. A spokesperson for the brothers declined to comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

