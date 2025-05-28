Brazilian nuns go viral after beatboxing on Catholic TV

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two Brazilian nuns have gone viral after dropping an impromptu beatbox and dance session during a Catholic television program.

Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, members of the “Copiosa Redenção” congregation, were talking about a vocational retreat on Brazil’s Pai Eterno — Eternal Father — TV channel when they brought up a song about being called to the religious life.

The duo stood up and launched into a routine complete with singing, beatbox and dance moves.

Then the presenter, Deacon Giovani Bastos, joined in, matching their moves in a performance that’s now been seen by millions on social media in Brazil and abroad.

“That moment was very spontaneous, because with Sister Marisa, if you start a beat, she will dance. And I’m used to singing, to beatboxing, so for us it was very simple, spontaneous and at the same time very surprising to see that it went viral even outside Brazil,” Sister Marizele told The Associated Press.

The Sisters are dedicated to young people who are struggling with drug addiction. They say music has been a powerful tool to help those in need.

“Beatboxing, dancing, and the songs itself, are tools that God uses to reach the hearts of the people we work with. And it works! It’s beautiful to see,” said Sister Marizele.

While Sister Marisa has no Instagram account, Sister Marizele has surpassed 100,000 followers since her beatboxing went viral.

The sisters also work as vocation promoters, organizing retreats for women interested in pursuing a religious career.

