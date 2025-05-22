German tourist carrying ancient Roman artifact on e-scooter chased by Italian police

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Italian police say they chased down a German tourist after spotting him transporting an ancient Roman artifact on a rented e-scooter.

Officers apprehended the 24-year-old on Wednesday evening after he was spotted zipping down the historic Via Veneto near the US Embassy with the 30 kilogram (66lbs) marble base of an ancient column between his feet.

Rome’s archeological superintendent described the artifact as being of “historic interest.”

Police said the tourist had told them that he obtained it as a “souvenir,” but it is unclear if he paid someone for it.

Police said the man has not been charged but is under investigation for “receiving stolen cultural goods.” They did not release his name.

Archeological experts are still studying the artifact to determine where it was taken from.

Tourists behaving badly have long been a cause of annoyance to Italian authorities.

In recent years, tourists have been arrested for driving e-scooters and a Maserati down the Spanish Steps, carving initials into the Roman colosseum, and riding a moped into the ancient ruins of Pompeii.

In February a tourist from New Zealand was fined for diving into the Trevi Fountain.

Earlier this month, an American tourist had to undergo emergency surgery after he was impaled on a spire after trying to climb over a fence surrounding the ancient Roman colosseum.

