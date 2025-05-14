Skip to Content
Toddler held in US after parents’ deportation has been returned to Venezuela

Published 9:06 am

By Michael Rios, Osmary Hernández and Ana Melgar, CNN

Caracas (CNN) — A Venezuelan toddler who had been kept in US government custody after her parents were deported has been returned to Venezuela.

Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport on Wednesday on a repatriation flight from the US.

Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores carried the 2-year-old in her arms as officials announced the girl’s return to reporters gathered at the airport.

“Today we have a great victory,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.

Venezuela had been demanding that the United States return the girl for weeks, accusing US officials of kidnapping her.

The US Department of Homeland Security previously denied the allegation, arguing the family was separated in an attempt to protect Maikelys from her parents, whom they accused without evidence of being part of criminal group Tren de Aragua (TDA).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

