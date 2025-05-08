Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected as new leader of Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV

By Lauren Kent, Chris Lamb and Rob Picheta, CNN

(CNN) — Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been elected the 267th pope and will soon step onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica as the new leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

He’ll be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Prevost, 69, from Chicago, Illinois, is the first ever pope from the United States.

Cardinals took two days to select a new pontiff, matching the timeline from the previous two gatherings and suggesting that Prevost quickly impressed his peers during the secretive process.

Francis and Benedict XVI were both revealed in the evening of the conclave’s second day, while John Paul II, the longest-reigning pope of modern times, was selected on the third day in 1978.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

