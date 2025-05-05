Major airlines are avoiding Pakistan’s airspace as tensions with India remain high following tourist massacre

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple major airlines are avoiding flying over Pakistan as relations with neighbor India crater in the wake of a recent tourist massacre, the latest geopolitical flashpoint to disrupt global travel.

Air France said it has suspended flying over the South Asian country until further notice because of the “recent evolution of tensions between India and Pakistan” in a statement to CNN.

The airline is “adapting its flight schedule and flight plans to and from certain destinations,” the French flag carrier said, adding some routes will require longer flight times.

“Air France is constantly monitoring developments in the geopolitical situation of the territories served and overflown by its aircraft in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security,” Air France said.

Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa also confirmed to Reuters that it was “avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice.”

The travel disruptions come two weeks after militants massacred 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in the mountainous town of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, a rampage that has sparked widespread outrage.

India was quick to place blame for the assault on Pakistan, which it has long accused of harboring militant groups. Pakistan denied involvement, and tensions have mounted since with a series of escalatory tit-for-tat moves between the two neighbors.

Both sides had already closed their airspaces to each other’s aircraft since the attack, but the increased tensions are now impacting other international airlines and will likely cost them as they burn extra fuel taking longer routes.

Airlines have already had to be cautious about other key flashpoints in recent years, including the Middle East and areas close to the Ukraine-Russia front lines.

Flight-tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates traveling over the Arabian Sea and then turning north toward Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace, Reuters reported.

Kashmir, one of the world’s most dangerous flashpoints, is controlled in part by India and Pakistan but both countries claim it in its entirety. The two nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars over the mountainous territory that is now divided by a de-facto border called the Line of Control (LOC) since their independence from Britain nearly 80 years ago.

In the wake of the tourist massacre, India and Pakistan have been flexing their military muscle, putting both countries on edge.

Pakistan on Monday carried out a second missile test in three days, Reuters reported.

The Pakistani army said the missile tested was a Fatah series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers (75 miles), according to Reuters. It came two days after the successful launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

India has also ordered all its states and union territories to carry out mock security drills on Wednesday.

It comes days after India’s navy said it had carried out test missile strikes to “revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike.”

Tensions have ramped up despite the United States and China – two major global players – urging restraint.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday also urged both India and Pakistan to “avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.”

“Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” he added.

