King Charles reflects on ‘darkest moments’ of cancer diagnosis

By Max Foster and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s King Charles opened up about his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, saying it can be a “daunting” and “at times frightening” experience for those living with the illness.

In a message shared at a reception in Buckingham Palace for cancer support charities, Charles said despite the fears that cancer can bring, it can illuminate the best of humanity.

“As one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity,” Charles said.

Having the disease “has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organizations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years,” he added.

In addition to this, “it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits – that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion,” the monarch added.

The King was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier last year, which caused him to briefly step back from public-facing duties before returning to them a few months later in April 2024.

When he was diagnosed, Charles said that he was “reduced to tears” after thousands of people sent him messages of support. “Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” he said at the time.

The Royal Family have longstanding relationships with cancer support charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, of which Charles is the patron. His first public appearance after receiving his diagnosis was to London’s University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, where he met with patients and clinicians.

Charles’ daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, also announced last year that she had been diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemotherapy before revealing that she was “doing what (she) can to stay cancer free” last September.

Last month, the king “required a short period of observation in hospital” after experiencing “temporary side effects” from a scheduled cancer treatment, though he was later said to be in good form.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.