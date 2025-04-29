Three dead after shooting in Sweden, police say

By Henrik Pettersson and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed in a shooting in the city of Uppsala, Sweden on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide, police said, adding that their next of kin have not yet been notified.

A large police operation is underway near Uppsala’s Vaksala Square, public broadcaster SVT reported, adding that the suspect is believed to have fled the scene on an electric scooter.

Members of the public reported hearing loud bangs that resembled gunshots in the area, police said in a statement earlier on Tuesday. Several people were found with injuries that indicated gunshots, the statement said.

“We have received several reports of bangs in the area. That is what we can say at this time. I cannot say more,” Magnus Klarin, a spokesperson for the Swedish police, said before the deaths were confirmed, according to SVT.

The motive behind the incident is not yet clear. Earlier this year, the European Parliament said that Sweden is “currently battling a wave of gang violence.”

CNN’s Hira Humayun contributed to this report.