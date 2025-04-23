Earthquake strikes off coast of Istanbul, Turkish officials say

By Gul Tuysuz, CNN

(CNN) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Istanbul on Wednesday, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

The quake occurred off Silivri, to the west of Turkey’s biggest city, in the Sea of Marmara, and aftershocks are continuing, AFAD said.

Turkey’s health ministry said that it has not yet received any calls for help.

Search and rescue teams have been mobilized across the area of impact, according to Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

