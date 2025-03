By Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

(CNN) — Six people were killed when a tourist submarine sank off the coast of the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada in Egypt, local media reported Thursday.

Those killed were foreign nationals, Reuters said, citing the Hurghada governorate office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

