Violent clashes as Turkey protests continue over detention of Erdogan’s main political rival

(CNN) — Violent clashes erupted across several cities in Turkey between opposition supporters and state security forces for a second day, as demonstrators demand the release of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, according to videos and reports from Turkish media outlets.

Police in capital city Ankara and Istanbul fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters gathering, social media videos and local media outlets in Turkey showed.

Turkish authorities detained Imamoglu – a key political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – on Wednesday, as part of corruption and terrorism investigations. Detention orders were also issued for about 100 others connected to the mayor, including his press adviser Murat Ongun, according to state-run news agency Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Friday’s protests follow several violent instances on Thursday. At least 16 police officers were injured during clashes with protesters across Turkey on Thursday, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, and at least 53 people were detained. It’s unclear how many protesters were injured during the ongoing protests.

On Thursday, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader, Ozgur Ozel, addressed crowds in Istanbul while on a bus rooftop. “We will not stay home while you keep our elected representative locked up. From now on we are on the streets. They are asking me ‘Are you calling people to take the streets?’ Yes, yes, yes!” Ozel said.

Erdogan has dismissed opposition anger as “theatrics” and “slogans” for which Turkey has no time.

Thousands again protested outside the Istanbul municipality building on Friday, defying a four-day ban on street gatherings in the city, waving Turkish flags and chanting slogans in protest over the decision. Protests led by university students also gathered steam in Ankara and Izmir, where the prohibition is also in effect.

Imamoglu was elected mayor in 2019 and again in 2024. The next presidential vote is scheduled for 2028, but some analysts say Erdogan could call for early elections, which would allow him to bypass term limits.

