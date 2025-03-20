London’s Heathrow Airport announces complete shutdown due to ‘significant power outage’

By Todd Symons and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest, announced a complete shutdown all day Friday due to a “significant power outage” as a result of a large fire nearby and warned that “significant disruptions” can be expected over the coming days.

“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” Heathrow Airport said in a statement on X. “To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.”

“We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens,” the airport said in a statement to CNN, adding that they “do not have clarity on when power may be reliable restored.”

The London Fire Brigade said in a statement that a transformer within an electrical substation in Hayes, in west London, was alight. Ten fire trucks and around 70 firefighters were responding to the blaze, it added.

Around 150 people have been evacuated and authorities have set up a 200-meter cordon as a precaution, Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said in the statement. Firefighters have led 29 people from surrounding properties to safety.

Fire officials said they were called to the fire around 11:23 p.m. local time on Thursday and crews have been on scene throughout the night. The cause of the fire is not yet known, they said.

Videos shared on social media showed huge flames and smoke rising into the air early Friday.

“As we head into the morning, disruption is expected to increase, and we urge people to avoid the area wherever possible,” Goulbourne said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, a utility company, said it was aware of a “widespread power cut” in the London suburbs near the airport. According to its website, the unplanned outage was affecting more than 16,000 homes.

“We know this will be disappointing for passengers and we want to reassure that we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation,” the airport said in its statement to CNN.

Heathrow Airport appeared largely dark amid the power outage, according to videos shared on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Juliana Liu contributed to this report.