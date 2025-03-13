US envoy gives Israel and Hamas new proposal to extend Gaza ceasefire, says source

By Jeremy Diamond and Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — The United States has put forward a new proposal that would secure the release of a handful of living hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a month-long extension of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

The exact number of living and dead hostages to be released by Hamas during the extended ceasefire, as well as the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel, remained the subject of negotiations, the source said.

Under the US proposal, which was presented this week in Qatar by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Israel would also lift its blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which has been ongoing for nearly two weeks, the source said.

The ceasefire extension would run until the end of Passover, extending the pause in fighting and renewing the entry of humanitarian aid through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday.

When asked about the proposal, a State Department spokesperson said they would not comment on ongoing negotiations.

Asked for comment on reports of progress in the negotiations, Hamas spokesman Basem Naim said: “Things are at a standstill.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The latest US proposal marked a reduction from its previous proposal in the number of hostages to be released by Hamas during the same time period, drawing swift concern from the families of the hostages.

“The publications about the outline for the return of only a few hostages raise serious concerns among the families of the hostages that their loved ones will be left in captivity for a long and unknown period,” the Hostages and Missing Families’ Forum said in a statement.

“We demand a comprehensive and immediate agreement that will return all 59 hostages in one fell swoop and leave no one behind,” it added.

Of the 59 hostages still being held in Gaza, fewer than half are still believed to be alive.

