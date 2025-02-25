US and Ukraine agree terms on natural resources and reconstruction deal: Ukrainian official

By Victoria Butenko, Nick Paton Walsh and Gul Tuysuz, CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — The US and Ukraine have agreed terms on a deal over natural resources and reconstruction, according to a Ukrainian official.

The source said the deal was agreed after “everything unacceptable was taken out of the text and it is now more clearly spelt out how this agreement will contribute to Ukraine’s security and peace.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky now plans to travel to Washington, the source added, saying the White House had proposed Friday for a meeting.

A White House official said that they are “aware” that Zelensky is expected to be in Washington potentially at the end of this week.

The official said there is no word on if a meeting will happen between Trump and Zelensky.

This is a developing story. More to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.