Chile experiences massive blackout hitting 14 of its 16 regions

(CNN) — A massive power outage has hit 14 of Chile’s 16 regions, including the capital, Santiago and its surrounding area, where the Metro service was put out of service, the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) said on Tuesday.

Authorities have not yet reported any emergency situations as a result of the outage, Senapred added.

The agency said the country’s electricity transmission companies are investigating the fault and restarting service.

In addition to Santiago, the blackout has also affected the regions of Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá, Antofagasta, Atacama, Coquimbo, Araucanía, Valparaíso, O’Higgins, Maule, Biobío, los Lagos, de los Ríos and Ñuble.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

