Israel preparing to receive coffin said to contain remains of Shiri Bibas

(CNN) — Israeli authorities say they are preparing to receive the remains of a body said to be that of hostage Shiri Bibas.

A coffin is currently in the hands of the Red Cross and on its way to Israel, a spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Israeli police said they are preparing to escort the coffin to the Abu Kabir Forensics Center.

Hamas-run Al-Aqsa news reported on Friday that Hamas had handed over what it described as Bibas’ body to the Red Cross, citing Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi.

Bibas had been expected to be among the four hostage bodies returned by Hamas on Thursday.

After that handover, the Israeli military confirmed that Shiri’s young sons Kfir and Ariel and another captive Oded Lifshitz were among the bodies. However, during the identification process, it was determined that one of the bodies received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and did not match with any other Israeli hostage.

The Israeli Ministry of Health said that doctors and laboratories with the National Center for Forensic Medicine were preparing to identify the body with “speed and sensitivity.”

It urged the public to avoid spreading rumors and rely only on official sources, emphasizing the need to respect the family’s privacy during this “sensitive time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

