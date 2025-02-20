Empty buses explode in Israel in suspected terror attack

By Eugenia Yosef and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — Three empty buses exploded in a suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel has stepped up security after explosive devices planted on the vehicles detonated in quick succession in the cities of Bat Yam and Holon, south of Israel’s financial center.

No casualties were reported and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions.

In Bat Yam, two blasts occurred after bombs were placed on buses parked in a depot, authorities said.

A third explosion was reported in Holon after an explosive device was planted on a third bus. Meanwhile, an explosive device that did not detonate was discovered on a fourth bus, police said.

“Several suspicious objects were also examined, though police bomb disposal units later determined they were not a threat,” the police said in a statement.

“Police forces and rapid response teams are deployed across Bat Yam and Holon, with bomb disposal experts working to neutralize the explosive devices found. Other buses in the area are currently being searched to rule out any additional threats,” the police added.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered police and the Israel Security Agency “to increase preventative activity against additional attacks in Israeli cities,” his office said in a statement.

Bus and train operations were halted across the country following the reports of explosions.

“All buses, heavy rail trains, and light rail trains must be stopped and inspected, and actions should be taken according to the guidelines of the Shin Bet (security service) and the police,” Minister of Transport and Road Safety Miri Regev said in a statement Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

