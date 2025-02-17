Pope Francis’ hospital treatment changed to fight ‘complex clinical’ condition, Vatican says

By Christopher Lamb, Antonia Mortensen and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis has a “polymicrobial infection” of his respiratory tract that will require his hospital treatment to be changed, the Vatican said Monday, with tests indicating a “complex clinical picture” for one of the oldest popes in the church’s history.

The test results implied a further change in treatment requiring “adequate hospitalization” for the 88-year-old pontiff – who has long been plagued by a string of lung-related medical struggles.

“The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has led to a further change in therapy,” the Vatican said in a statement.

“All the tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization.”

Polymicrobial infections are acute and chronic diseases that can be caused by a combination of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites, according to the US National Insititutes of Health.

Earlier Monday, Francis slept well, read some newspapers and ate breakfast, according to Vatican spokesperson, Matteo Bruni.

The pope was checked into a hospital in Rome last week for “diagnostic tests” relating to a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican added. They later confirmed he was in Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in the Italian capital – and had canceled his meetings for the next three days, including his general audience scheduled Wednesday.

He did not lead the weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday – only the second time that this has happened in his almost 12-year-long papacy.

Doctors had prescribed “complete rest” for the pope, who had engaged in an intense round of meetings and public events until his hospitalization.

When he was younger, the Argentinian leader endured severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed. More recently, he suffered two falls in recent months and has been seen using a wheelchair to help alleviate his restricted mobility.

Francis also has diverticulitis, a common condition that can cause the inflammation or infection of the colon. In 2021, he had surgery to remove part of his colon.

CNN's Ben Tinker contributed reporting.