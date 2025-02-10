Hamas says it is postponing next hostage release, claiming Israel has broken terms of deal

By Abeer Salman, Kareem Khadder and Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas has said the next hostage release scheduled to take place in Gaza on Saturday will be postponed, accusing Israel of breaking the ceasefire deal.

In a post on X, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said that the handover of the prisoners “who were scheduled to be released next Saturday… will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively.”

He added: “We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them.”

In response to Hamas’ announcement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he has instructed the country’s military to “prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza.”

The minister described the postponement as a “complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages.”

Hamas released three hostages on Saturday in the fourth hostage exchange since a ceasefire went into effect on January 19. There are still 79 people taken on October 7, 2023, left in Gaza. Only 20 of those are scheduled to come out during this current phase of the ceasefire, of whom eight are said to be dead.

In exchange, Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners, of whom 18 were serving life sentences. The majority had been detained in Gaza since October 7 and had no public charges against them.

Under an agreement signed in Qatar last month, negotiations to begin a second phase were supposed to begin on Monday.

Earlier Monday, the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office said Israel had refused to allow the entry of shelter supplies specified in the ceasefire agreement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

