Two killed as small plane crashes into bus on busy road in Brazilian city of São Paulo

(CNN) — At least two people were killed Friday after a small airplane crashed onto a busy road and collided with a bus in São Paulo, southern Brazil, injuring several others.

The crash took place around 7:20 a.m. local time (5:20 a.m. ET) along Avenida Marquês in the coastal district of Barra Funda, CNN affiliate CNN Brasil reported.

The small twin-engine King Air plane took off from Campo de Marte Airport on Friday morning, but the control tower lost contact with the aircraft minutes before the crash.

Two aircraft passengers were burned to death and six others were injured, according to Military Police. Fire emergency services rescued five people, Military Police Lieutenant Jefferson de Souza told CNN Brasil.

Footage from the aftermath on Friday showed black clouds of smoke and bright orange flames unfurling over the highway.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the fatal crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

