Papal Timeline Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here’s some background information about the Vatican’s timetable and process for choosing a new pope.

Burial & Mourning upon Death of a Pope

Cardinals decide, after the death of the pope, when funerals and conclave begin.

Universi Dominici Gregis (hereafter referred to as Law) dictates that:

– There must be nine days of mourning.

– The conclave cannot begin earlier than 15 days and no later than 20 days after the pope’s death.

– The pope has to be buried between the fourth and sixth day after death.

– The embalmed body of the pope has to be on display at St. Peter’s Basilica for mourning.

Choosing a New Pope

Based on the information above and what traditionally happens after the pope dies, we can assume the following time table:

DAY ONE

By tradition and law, Vatican Radio announces the pope’s death: Sedes vacantes.

(Sedes Vacantes: The seat of the Holy See is empty and it is referred to the death of the pope.)

The Interregnum begins. Cardinals start gathering in Rome.

(Interregnum: The period between the death of pope and the election of a new pope.)

DAY TWO

By tradition, the body of the pope is dressed in papal vestments and will be put on display at St. Peter’s Basilica. Pilgrims will flock St. Peter’s.

Mourning begins and by law must continue for 9 days (Novemdiales), ending on the 10th day after death. There will be a Mass on each day. (Novendiales: nine days of mourning.)

DAY FOUR, FIVE or SIX

By law, a burial takes place. Tradition calls for popes to be buried in St. Peter’s Basilica.

DAY TEN

By tradition, big funeral Mass takes place at St. Peter’s.

DAY FIFTEEN (earliest possible date)

By law, conclave begins in the Sistine Chapel. On that morning, the cardinals will concelebrate the Votive Mass “Pro Eligendo Papa.”

The cardinals will determine where to hold the Mass; most likely it will be in St. Peter’s Basilica.

In the afternoon they will start the conclave. In theory they can vote that afternoon.

The Voting

The cardinals will vote twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon.

At the end of each voting session, they will burn the ballots and send a signal to the world by the color of the smoke: BLACK FOR NO POPE AND WHITE FOR POPE. Pealing bells from St. Peter’s will accompany the white smoke, so that there is no confusion.

Voting can go on for days.

After the New Pope Is Elected

He will come out St. Peter’s Basilica main balcony.

A cardinal will say the words “Habemus Papa” and will announce the new pope’s name.

By tradition, anywhere between 30 minutes to one hour can pass between the white smoke and the appearance on the balcony. It is only when the cardinal announces the name that we’ll know who he is.

Inauguration of the new pope will likely take place days after his election. He decides where and when to hold the Mass, although it probably will be at St. Peter’s.

