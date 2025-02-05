Donald Trump Jr. accused of shooting protected rare duck in Venice lagoon

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome (CNN) — An Italian lawmaker has filed a legal complaint for hunting without a license against Donald Trump Jr. and his hunting party after video emerged showing him surrounded by dead birds that he and his group allegedly shot in a protected conservation area of the Venice lagoon.

The carcasses appear to include an orange-brown ruddy shelduck, which is protected under Italian law.

Andrea Zanoni, a regional councilor for the northern Italian Veneto region, that only residents of the Italian regions can acquire the necessary hunting licenses.

He says the footage shows Trump Jr. among hunters in the Valle Pierimpie’ a Campagna Lupia, a private marshland in the Venice lagoon.

Responding to accusations over the duck’s shooting, a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said the US president’s son had the necessary authorizations to hunt and would cooperate with any investigation.

“Don and his group had all the proper permits and were hunting in a legally allowed area, where there were countless other hunting groups present,” Andy Surabian told CNN in a statement.

The video was published Sunday in Field Ethos, for which Trump Jr. is listed as co-founder and publisher, described as a “premier lifestyle publication for the unapologetic man.”

The footage was no longer on the Field Ethos website as of Tuesday and a message on YouTube said the content had been removed by the uploader.

The video, which was republished on Italian media websites, shows a small group of hunters – including Trump Jr. – shooting up at flocks of ducks flying overhead, many of which drop into the water when hit.

The hunting scenes are interspersed with imagery of camouflaged hunters lying in wait, scenic views across the water and bird dogs, and soundtracked by music.

The US president’s son describes the dead birds scattered around him, pointing to what Zanoni says is the ruddy shelduck, a migratory species from Asia that is rare in Europe.

“This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area,” Trump Jr., wearing camouflage, can be heard saying. “Great morning… this is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area, he says. “Not even sure what it is in English. But incredible shoot.”

Trump Jr.’s spokesman says it’s unclear who in the group may have shot that particular duck.

“While it’s unclear whether this single duck was unintentionally shot by someone in Don’s hunting group, another hunting group or killed in a different manner and retrieved by the groups hunting dog, Don takes following all rules, regulations and conservation on his hunts very seriously and plans on fully cooperating with any investigation,” Surabian said.

Zanoni has now said that Trump Jr. can be criminally charged for hunting without a license. “You need a hunting license issued only and exclusively to residents of one of the Italian regions, a mandatory document where you can note the date, place of hunting and quantity of animals killed divided by individual species,” Zanoni told CNN, adding that he reported King Juan Carlos of Spain in 2009 for the same offense.

Italy’s Greens and Left Alliance (AVS) political party filed a similar complaint with the country’s environment minister, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. The environment ministry said it would not comment until after reviewing all material relating to the matter.

The complainants also say they will file against the hunting guide Oliver Martini, who explains in the video that the wetlands are “special” because they are “managed privately” by his family.

Martini adds: “We have the property and management for hunting, we respect the animals a lot, we hunt only once a week, we take care of the environment and nutrition so that these migratory animals find the conditions to stop and remain all winter.”

Leone Rossi di Montelera, who runs a travel hunting outfit catering to foreigners called Italian Safari, told CNN that it was possible for a foreigner to get a limited hunting license if they were sponsored by an authorized hunting company and did not hunt in public land. The authorization is signed off on a regional rather than national level, he said.

“Italian law allows the possibility for foreigners to hunt under strict guidelines. They have to have a valid hunting license in their home countries, and they must be sponsored by an authorized Italian hunting guide,” he told CNN. “There is nothing exclusive or abnormal about the duck hunt in question.”

He added that with regards to the apparent killing of a protected bird that was flying alongside legitimately huntable fowl, it would not be possible to determine who pulled the trigger. Since the group was hunting in an authorized area, there is little that can be done, he suggested.

A parliamentary inquiry is expected to take place and an investigation into whether Trump’s hunting guide followed protocol in getting the temporary hunting permit is underway, according to a parliamentary spokesperson.

CNN’s Alayna Treene contributed to this report.