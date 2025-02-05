Belgian police chasing two suspects in metro tunnels after Brussels shooting

By Pierre Bairin and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — Police are chasing two suspects who fled into Brussels’ metro tunnels following a shooting in the Belgian capital, according to officials.

Authorities were first called to Clemenceau train station at around 6 a.m. (12:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, said Willemien Baert, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office. No one was injured, Baert added.

Video surveillance images showed two suspects creeping into the city’s public transport tunnels, the prosecutor’s office added, however, triggering a search operation and investigation.

Police have cordoned off the area, where several cartridge cases were found. No one has yet been arrested in connection to the shooting, which officials do not believe is terror-related.

The subsequent police operation has temporarily closed Clemenceau and the nearby Midi metro station, which is an arrival point for Eurostar trains from other major European capitals – including London and Paris.

Major global institutions, including the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), are also headquartered in Brussels.

Public broadcaster VRT reported earlier that the events were probably drug-related, adding that the shooters had aimed at one person but had missed.

Images from VRT showed two people walking into Clemenceau metro station, before unleashing fire. Another clip showed masses of heavily armed police assembling at the station, after the search for the suspects got underway.

The images could not immediately be verified by Reuters.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.