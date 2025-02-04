Five people shot at school in central Sweden

By Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — At least five people have been shot at a school in the city of Örebro, central Sweden, according to local police.

Swedish police said an operation is “ongoing” at the school, warning of a “suspected serious crime of violence,” in a statement on Tuesday.

The public has been urged to stay away from the area and stay indoors, the police statement said. It is unclear how many people have been injured.

Students are being transferred from schools next to the site of the shooting, police added.

“The danger is not over,” the police statement said. “The public MUST continue to stay away.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

