Israel says three Israeli and five Thai hostages to be released in Gaza Thursday

(CNN) — The names of the Israeli hostages due to be released in Gaza on Thursday have been released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office (PMO), which also confirmed that five Thai nationals will be released.

“The list of names received from Hamas today by the mediators Qatar and Egypt includes: Arbel Yehud (29 years old), Agam Berger (19) and Gadi Moses (80),” the PMO said.

In addition, five Thai citizens will be freed. Their names were not made public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

