Skip to Content
CNN - World

Israel says three Israeli and five Thai hostages to be released in Gaza Thursday

By
Published 8:10 am

By Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — The names of the Israeli hostages due to be released in Gaza on Thursday have been released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office (PMO), which also confirmed that five Thai nationals will be released.

“The list of names received from Hamas today by the mediators Qatar and Egypt includes: Arbel Yehud (29 years old), Agam Berger (19) and Gadi Moses (80),” the PMO said.

In addition, five Thai citizens will be freed. Their names were not made public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content