World leaders welcome Trump’s return to the White House

(CNN) — World leaders congratulated President Donald Trump on his inauguration Monday, with many urging stronger alliances or continued cooperation between their countries and the United States, in carefully crafted social media posts and statements.

Trump’s return to the White House portends a seismic shakeup in international relations, with the new president immediately ordering the US’ withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and World Health Organization, as world leaders brace for new tariffs on goods and the impact of Trump’s “America first” agenda.

Some populist leaders celebrated Trump’s return, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the US president a “dear friend,” and Hungary’s Victor Orbán who declared, “now it’s our turn to shine.”

But not all the messages were congratulatory.

Some leaders expressed their anger at remarks Trump made during his Inauguration Day speech, or with the controversial raft of executive actions he signed almost immediately after entering the Oval Office.

Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino rejected Trump’s promise that the US would be “taking back” the Panama Canal. The vital waterway in Central America was built by the US but is now controlled by Panama.

“The Canal is and will continue to be Panama’s,” Mulino reiterated in a statement. “There is no presence of any nation in the world that interferes with our administration,” he added, apparently referring to Trump’s claim that China is “operating” the canal.

Other regional neighbors were also critical of Trump.

Cuba condemned Trump’s decision to put the Communist-run island back on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, with its president calling the move, “an act of arrogance and disregard for the truth.”

“This is not surprising. His goal is to continue strengthening the cruel economic war against Cuba for the purpose of domination,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on X.

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also issued a scathing response to the decision, saying Trump was “drunk with arrogance.”

But outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a more conciliatory tone, despite Trump’s recent jibes about making Canada the 51st US state and indication that he will impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico on February 1.

Trudeau congratulated Trump and said Canada looks forward to working with the new administration, “while protecting and defending the interests of Canadians.”

Wartime leaders

Trump repeatedly signaled his wish to end the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine during his campaign and major players in both conflicts have adjusted their positions accordingly in the months since his November election victory.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that “the best days of our alliance are yet to come.” He also thanked Trump for his assistance in brokering Israel’s ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas.

“Your first term as President was filled with groundbreaking moments,” Netanyahu said. “I’m confident that we will complete the defeat of Iran’s terror axis and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for our region.”

An Israeli official told CNN plans are in place for Netanyahu to visit Washington and meet Trump “in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed openness to rebuilding relations with the new US administration, saying he welcomed statements from Trump and his team “expressing a desire to restore direct contact with Russia.”

Trump on Monday said he plans to meet Putin once talks are set up, a process he said was already underway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been trying to win over Trump and convince him to continue US military assistance as Kyiv fends off Moscow’s invasion, said Trump’s inauguration was a day of “change” and “hope.”

He also praised Trump’s “peace through strength policy,” saying it provides an opportunity to achieve “a long-term and just peace.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, “With President Trump back in office we will turbo-charge defense spending and production.” Trump previously said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member country that doesn’t meet spending guidelines and would not offer such a country US protection.

Allies’ hopes

Several Asian leaders also took to social media to congratulate Trump, expressing hopes for continued alliances. US security and military assistance to countries in the Asia-Pacific has been a cornerstone of previous administrations’ foreign policy, which has centered around countering an increasingly assertive China.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a post on X that he looks “forward to collaborating with you to reinforce the enduring Japan-US partnership and jointly pursue our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te offered his “sincere congratulations” to Trump and Vice President JD Vance, saying “Taiwan looks forward to working with your administration to promote enduring freedom, peace and prosperity around the world.”

In Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump on X, saying, “For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “the special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come.”

Starmer recently criticized those “spreading lies and misinformation” about child sex grooming gangs in the UK, responding to Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and Trump adviser, who had accused the prime minister of being “complicit in the rape of Britain” over historic child sex abuse in parts of England.

European Union leaders also looked to strengthen the transatlantic partnership with the US.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “the EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges,” while European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in an address to the legislature that the future “will not be without its challenges.”

Middle Eastern endorsement

Leaders and diplomats in the Middle East also expressed hope for closer relations with the US.

Syria’s de facto leader, the former rebel chief Ahmed al-Sharaa, said, “We are confident that (Trump) is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region.”

Al-Sharaa, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, became the de facto head of Syria’s interim government after his Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), toppled longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad in December.

“We look forward to improving the relations between our two countries based on dialogue and understanding,” he said in a statement “on behalf of the New Administration of Syria.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US Reema Bandar Al-Saud posted photos from the inauguration in Washington on her X account, including of her meeting Trump.

“As our two nations celebrate 80 years of friendship, it was my honor to convey our leadership’s heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” she wrote.

“The relationship between our two countries is historic and we look forward to continuing our work together for the benefit of both our peoples, our region, and the world.”

