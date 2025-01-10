Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro sworn in for third presidential term

By Stefano Pozzebon, CNN

(CNN) — Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third presidential term after an election the opposition says was rigged.

Maduro was proclaimed winner of the country’s presidential election on July 28, by electoral authorities under the tight control of the ruling Socialist Party.

But Venezuela’s opposition published thousands of voting tallies claiming that their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, had actually won the vote with 67% against Maduro’s 30%.

Independent observers such as the Carter Center and the Colombian Electoral Mission, as well as CNN’s own analysis, have since found the opposition tallies to be legitimate.

A protest erupted in Caracas on the eve of Maduro’s inauguration, with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado saying she was “intercepted” at the event.

In a later update, her team posted that “during the period of her kidnapping she was forced to record several videos and was later released.” The Venezuelan government has denied detaining Machado, however.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

