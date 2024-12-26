Israel’s attorney general orders probe into Netanyahu’s wife on suspicion of witness harassment

Eugenia Yosef and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Israel (CNN) — Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has ordered an investigation into Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after a report alleged that she had harassed opponents.

“An investigation should be opened into suspicions of witness harassment and obstruction of justice regarding the findings of the Uvda show,” which aired on Israel-based Channel 12 television last week, Israel’s attorney general said in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday, Channel 12 released an investigation alleging that Sara Netanyahu was intimidating a witness in her husband’s criminal trial.

The report also alleges that she had indirectly harassed the attorney general and the deputy state attorney.

CNN is attempting to reach out to the prime minister’s office.

Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin criticized the attorney general’s order, describing it as “extreme selective enforcement has reared its ugly head once again.”

“While Israeli citizens expect that anyone who threatened the police commissioner or called for defiance will be summoned for questioning, the advisor [AG] and the state attorney are busy opening investigations following gossip on television,” Levin said in a post on X on Thursday.

The far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also criticized Baharav-Miara. “Someone who persecutes government ministers and their families politically cannot continue to serve as the Attorney General – it is a shame that there are still those who bury their heads in the sand and refuse to understand this,” he said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

