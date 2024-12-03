Princess of Wales joins royals for Qatar state visit as Queen Camilla misses welcome due to illness

By Catherine Nicholls and Max Foster, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales has helped the British royal family roll out the red carpet for the Emir of Qatar on the first day of his state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

However, Queen Camilla was absent from the start of proceedings due to a lingering chest infection contracted last month.

Kate joined her husband, William, Prince of Wales to meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher on Tuesday morning at the start of their two-day visit, before the group made their way to Horse Guards Parade in St. James Park near Buckingham Palace for a ceremonial welcome.

They were then formally welcomed by King Charles III at Whitehall before the British monarch and emir inspected an honor guard formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards. Following the military pomp, the group traveled back to the palace in a carriage procession to have lunch at the royal residence.

Kate wore a burgundy coat with a matching headpiece while greeting the Qatari royals.

It has been confirmed that she will not be attending a state banquet on Tuesday evening, where King Charles and the emir will give speeches. Usually, around 150 VIPs with cultural and diplomatic ties to the country being honored are invited to the soiree.

On Wednesday, the emir will visit the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Berkshire, where he used to study. He will meet with some of the people he went to school with, as well as current Qatari cadets at the academy. He is also expected to head to 10 Downing Street for a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Kate, 42, has been slowly returning to her royal duties after receiving chemotherapy treatment earlier this year. Tuesday’s event marks her biggest return to duties yet, and is being seen by many as a significant marker of her strong recovery.

In October, the princess made her first public appearance since finishing her cancer treatment, traveling to Southport, northwest England, with William. She met with the bereaved families of three children killed in a knife attack in July.

Last month, the popular royal also joined the Windsor clan as they marked Remembrance weekend in London. Queen Camilla was originally set to attend, but pulled out after picking up a chest infection following her overseas visit to Australia and Samoa.

Queen Camilla’s recent viral chest infection has meant that she has been left with some persisting side effects, such as fatigue. In light of this, doctors have urged her to take time to recuperate fully, and as such adjustments have been made to her schedule, including her participation in the emir’s visit.

Camilla missed the open-air arrival ceremony for the Qatari emir but was expected to attend lunch at the palace as well as the banquet. On Tuesday evening, she is expected to pose for group photos but will take a short break when guests are greeted in a receiving line before dinner.

No further changes are expected to the Queen’s diary for the rest of the week, though her medical team will offer guidance as symptoms can come and go for several weeks.

