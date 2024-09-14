Venezuela says it has seized 400 US rifles and arrested foreigners, Americans among them, over plot to destabilize country

By Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — Venezuela says it has seized 400 US rifles and arrested foreigners – Americans among them – who it claims are linked to an alleged plot to “destabilize” the country.

The Venezuelan interior minister Diosdado Cabello made the claim in a press conference on Saturday. The minister said that in addition to the Americans, two Spanish and one Czech citizen were arrested.

CNN has contacted the State Department for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

