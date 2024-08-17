Blaze erupts at London’s historic Somerset House with dozens of firefighters at the scene

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — A blaze has broken out at London’s historic Somerset House with dozens of firefighters at the scene working to contain it.

Smoke could be seen rising over central London from the building’s roof. Firefighters are working from a crane to fight the fire.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been deployed, the London Fire Brigade announced.

The crews are fighting flames located in part of the building’s roof, the fire brigade said in a statement, with two of the brigade’s 32-meter (nearly 105 foot) ladders being used.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the statement said, and Somerset House has been closed to the public whilst the fire is being tackled.

The complex was first built in the 1500s, though it was demolished and rebuilt in the 1700s.

In 1604, the Treaty of London was signed within the building, ending the 19-year Anglo-Spanish War.

Somerset House is now the host of creative events and exhibitions. It is home to the Cortauld Gallery, which counts works by Manet, Van Gogh, and Monet among those in its collection. Kings College London has its school of law in the complex’s east wing.

On Saturday, it said a dance battle was supposed to be held in the building’s open air courtyard, with “a day of dance and breaking showcases, workshops, live DJs and a big outdoor party, all culminating in a head-to-head dance battle between the four corners of London.”

“All staff and public are safe and the site is closed,” Somerset House said in a statement on its website. “The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire,” it added.

