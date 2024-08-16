Muted response from UK and France after Israeli FM calls for retaliation to any Iran strike

By Tara John, Niamh Kennedy and Louis Mian, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz raised eyebrows on Friday when he said Israel would expect international partners such as the United Kingdom and France to join Israel in responding to a potential strike from Iran, “not only in defense, but also in attacking significant targets in Iran.”

Katz made the claim during a meeting to discuss “preventing regional escalation and promoting a hostage deal,” with his British and Israeli counterparts in Jerusalem, according to a readout from the Israeli foreign office.

Both France and the UK, however, have downplayed such a prospect, with the UK emphasizing the need to break the “current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence” in the Middle East.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné told a press conference in Jerusalem that it would be “inappropriate” to speak of “a retaliation or preparation for an Israeli retaliation” whilst diplomatic talks are underway.

Katz’s declaration comes amid heightened fears of a reprisal attack from Iran, following the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Iran has blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s death but Israel hasn’t confirmed or denied responsibility.

When asked about Katz’s statement, a UK foreign office spokesperson stressed that the UK is “working in lockstep with our allies to deescalate tensions,” adding that they “urge all parties to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence.”

“We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East,” the spokesperson added.

A source with knowledge of Friday’s meeting between the Israeli, French, and UK foreign ministers told CNN that the three ministers “did not discuss joining a coalition for any attack on Iran.”

Meanwhile, a senior United States administration official struck a harsher tone, warning on Friday there could be “cataclysmic” consequences and “particularly for Iran” if Tehran decides to strike Israel and escalate the conflict in the Middle East.

The official added that the US has encouraged Iran, through intermediaries, to not attack as there is a “path” to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal on the table. The de-escalation and potential for a ceasefire deal are “separate,” the official said, but they are happening in “parallel.”

When asked by CNN’s MJ Lee whether the US would be involved in any attacks on Iran following Katz’s comments, the senior administration official sidestepped, saying the situation is “very hypothetical.”

“We have deployed the military resources to the region that are needed for every possible contingency, and we’re working in very close coordination with partners and allies,” the official added.

“We are ready for any possible contingency, and we’re going to help defend Israel, and not going to get ahead of anything else that. I just say this, this attack from Iran has been predicted now, I think every day over the last two and a half weeks. So you know, let’s see. I’ll just say we are prepared,” they added.

CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg and Alex Marquardt contributed to this report.

