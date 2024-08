By Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian-American woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason by a Russian court after she made a donation of just over $50 to a US-based charity supporting Ukraine, Russian state media reported.

This is a breaking story. More to come…

