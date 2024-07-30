Israel says it has struck Beirut as explosion rocks Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanese capital

By Tamara Qiblawi and Tamar Michaelis, CNN

Beirut (CNN) — Israel says it has launched a strike in Beirut, Lebanon, targeting a Hezbollah commander that it blamed for a deadly attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said “Hezbollah crossed the red line” in a social media post minutes after the Israeli military claimed responsibility for the strike on Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had “carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians.”

It did not provide details about how the strike was carried out.

Lebanese state news agency NNA said the attack was conducted by a drone that fired three missiles.

The IDF statement came shortly after Hezbollah-run Al Manar TV agency reported a loud explosion being heard in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

The area is a populous part of Beirut and a stronghold of the Iran-backed militant group.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

