San Diego Zoo shares first look at new giant pandas following their arrival in US

(CNN) — San Diego’s newest giant pandas are acclimating well to their new state-side home, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said Tuesday.

The zoo shared first-look photos of the pair, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, who are the first giant pandas to enter the United States in 21 years, according to the zoo.

Since their arrival in the Golden State on June 27, the zoo says, “They are acclimating well to their new home in a private habitat and will not be viewable to the public for several weeks.”

Photos of the new residents show Yun Chuan chomping on a blade of grass and Xin Bao lounging in her enclosure.

