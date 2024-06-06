Sudan’s government accuses militia of killing scores in massacre

By Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

(CNN) — More than 100 people were killed in an attack by rebel forces in Sudan, the country’s governing body said, in what would be the latest atrocity in the yearlong war that has displaced more than 7 million people.

The Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out a “heinous massacre.”

The Sudanese Congress Party (SCP), a leading opposition party, said in a statement that more than “one hundred people were killed, and scores injured,” during an RSF attack on Wednesday morning in Wad Al-Noura village, Al-Jazira State, known as the country’s breadbasket and located in the east-central region.

The RSF has been at war with the Sudanese Army (SAF) since April 2023 and the transitional council has called for an immediate cessation to what it says are crimes and violations against civilians in the Al-Jazira region and beyond.

Mini Arko Minawi, the governor of Sudan’s Darfur province said that at least 150 people were killed in the Wednesday attack.

“The Rapid Support militia commits a massacre and annihilates the village of Wad al-Noura… The number of victims exceeds 150 people, including children, women and the elderly,” Minawi said in a post on X.

Three eyewitnesses told CNN on Thursday that the RSF attacked the village with more than 40 armed vehicles and used heavy weapons, leaving 150 people dead and about 200 wounded.

Witnesses said most of those who killed and wounded were civilians, among them children and women.

“There is no military presence in the village, but villagers set up positions to protect it,” a witness and activist told CNN.

“The Sudanese Armed Forces are located at a military base in the city of Al-Manaqil, about 30 km (18 miles) southwest of Wad Al-Noura village,” the witness added.

Another witness and activist from the same village said they were still assessing the number of casualties.

“So far, we’ve buried more than 120 people in a mass grave in the middle of the village of Wad al-Noura,” the witness added. Another activist said the RSF was still surrounding the village, and there are ongoing fights near the village, and people fear further escalations.

Footage shared on social media, and geolocated by CNN, shows a large crowd in Wad Al-Noura village surrounding dozens of dead bodies, shrouded in white, as preparations were being made for their burial.

Another video allegedly shows the RSF militia firing heavy and medium weapons towards the village.

CNN cannot independently verify the exact number of casualties.

The RSF claimed in a statement Wednesday they launched a preemptive attack on Sudanese Army (SAF) camps in Wad Al-Noura in response to a planned attack by the army.

According to the RSF, eight of its fighters were killed, others injured, and they seized vehicles, weapons, and military equipment during the operation.

They did not acknowledge the civilian deaths reported in the statement shared on social media platform, X.

The Transitional Sovereignty Council condemned the RSF’s actions, describing them as part of a systematic campaign of violence against civilians. “This heinous crime is added to the series of crimes committed by this rebel militia in many states of Sudan. These are criminal acts that reflect the systematic behavior of these militias in targeting civilians, plundering their property, and forcibly displacing them from their areas,” the Council said.

The council, headed by junta leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is the governing body that has ruled Sudan since former President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019.

Allegations of massacres

Since the conflict started, both the Sudanese army and the RSF have faced damning accusations of civilian massacres. The RSF has specifically targeted villages in Al-Jazira, Sudan’s agricultural heartland, to swell its ranks through forced conscription and using hunger as a weapon, eyewitnesses have said.

In March, eyewitnesses told CNN that more than 700 people, including dozens of children, were forcibly recruited from the state by the militia group after being ordered to “enlist or die.” The RSF denied this claim.

Last year, CNN also reported on an RSF-led campaign of enslavement and other atrocities by the paramilitary group and its allied militias in Sudan’s western Darfur region – an area already scarred by what has been widely described as the 21st century’s first genocide.

Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, the governor of Al-Jazira, condemned the RSF’s brutal actions. In a statement via state news agency SUNA, he described these actions as “war crimes” and called for international condemnation and accountability.

More than 7.1 million people have been internally displaced in Sudan since the start of the civil war in April 2023, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a report on Thursday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also reported that more than 8.8 million people have fled their homes, and 24.8 million people need assistance since the war’s outbreak.

Last week, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu warned at the UN Security Council, “The situation today bears all the marks of risk of genocide, with strong allegations that this crime has already been committed.”

