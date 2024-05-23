Four killed in restaurant collapse on Spanish holiday island

By Chris Lau, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people were killed after a restaurant collapsed in a popular resort area on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, police told CNN late Thursday.

More than a dozen people were also injured in Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Mallorca, police said.

Search efforts are ongoing to locate anyone who might still be trapped under the debris.

The restaurant was a two-story building by the beach and victims were taken to various hospitals in Palma, according to Reuters.

Psychologists are on the scene to help those affected, according to emergency services.

Mallorca is part of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. The island’s relatively warm climate all year round, and abundance of beaches, make it a popular destination for tourists from across Europe.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his condolences to those killed in the collapse.

“I am closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse that occurred on the beach of Palma,” Sanchez said on X.

