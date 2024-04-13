Iran has launched drones toward Israel, says IDF spokesperson

By CNN staff, CNN

(CNN) — Iran has launched drones toward Israel, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced, amid fears of a regional escalation following an apparent Israeli attack on an Iranian embassy complex in Syria last week.

“We are following the threat in the airspace. It’s a threat that will take a number of hours to arrive in Israel,” Hagari said late on Saturday local time.

CNN political and global affairs analyst Barak Ravid reports that dozens of drones were launched by Iran, citing four US and Israeli officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

