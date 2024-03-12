Andrew Tate detained in Romania over UK sex offense charges

By Martin Goillandeau and Amy Croffey, CNN

(CNN) — Controversial internet influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania on Monday over UK sex offense charges, and will ultimately be extradited to Britain, Romanian authorities said on Tuesday.

Officers from the country’s Criminal Investigation Service and officers from the town of Voluntari “executed two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the commission of sexual offences and exploitation of persons on the territory of Great Britain,” police said in a statement.

The Tates’ spokesperson later said the Romanian Court of Appeal allowed their extradition, but postponed it until the conclusion of their Romanian trial on charges of human trafficking and rape, which they deny.

Mateea Petrescu said in a statement Tuesday: “This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled.

“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence,” Petrescu said.

The American-British former kickboxer rose to internet fame in recent years, tallying 11.6 billion views on TikTok while ranting about male dominance, female submission and wealth.

He has became a divisive online content creator suspended from all major social media platforms over his misogynistic comments. Human rights campaigners, school teachers and police figures have warned against his influence on young minds across communities around the world.

In court on Tuesday, the Tate brothers said they do not want to be returned to the UK, according to a reporter for CNN’s affiliate Antena three, attending a hearing at the Bucharest Court of Appeals.

“When I was falsely accused for the first time years ago, I didn’t understand how my life could be destroyed so much,” Andrew Tate told the judge, according to Antena 3.

Tate and his brother spent three months in police custody in Bucharest last year and were then placed under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for alleged abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

They were released in August and put under judicial control, with a ban on leaving the Municipality of Bucharest and Ilfov county without prior approval from the court.

The two are awaiting trial in the country on separate charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

