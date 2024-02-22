Israel’s war cabinet agrees to send a negotiating team to Paris for hostage talks

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Tel Aviv (CNN) — Israel’s war cabinet has agreed to send a negotiating team, led by Mossad Director David Barnea, to Paris on Friday to pursue talks over a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal, an Israeli official said.

The negotiating team is expected to be empowered to engage in substantive negotiations rather than simply listening to proposals as they did during meetings in Cairo last week, the official said.

The full Israeli cabinet is expected to vote on the matter overnight to give final approval for the trip.

CIA Director Bill Burns and his Egyptian and Qatari counterparts were expected to be in Paris on Friday for talks, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN on Wednesday. The Israeli government had yet to confirm its attendance.

The decision came during a war cabinet meeting Thursday night, at the end of a day that saw US President Joe Biden’s Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk meet with top Israeli officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli official said that the Israeli government had been waiting for confirmation that medication had reached the hostages in Gaza before agreeing to return to the negotiating table.

That proof, combined with positive indications from talks in Cairo on Wednesday and prodding from US officials, ultimately triggered the Israeli agreement to send a negotiating team to Paris.

This comes after CNN reported that the Biden administration is racing against the clock to secure a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war before Ramadan next month, with senior US officials believing that the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza is the only plausible way to bring the first pause to the deadly conflict since a seven-day truce in late November.

Hamas leaders have been in Cairo this week, meeting with Egyptian officials to try to move the deal forward after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the most recent series of Hamas proposals as “delusional.”

Among the biggest sticking points, people familiar with the talks say, were Hamas’ demands for the release of some 1,500 prisoners in the first phase, for Israeli troops to leave Gaza and discussions that would lead to a formal end to the war.

The first hostage deal in late November saw the return of dozens of hostages taken captive by Hamas on October 7 and a week-long truce. Since the end of that truce three months ago, civilian casualty levels in Gaza have continued to soar, as has the global condemnation of Israel’s military operation and the political pressure on the Biden administration to call for a permanent end to the war.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s MJ Lee and Alex Marquardt contributed to this report.