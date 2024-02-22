Skip to Content
CNN - World

At least 13 people injured in building fire in Spanish city of Valencia

By
Published 3:10 pm

By Atika Shubert and Claudia Rebaza, CNN

(CNN) — At least 13 people have been injured in a large blaze that ripped through an apartment building in the Spanish city of Valencia, local emergency services said Thursday.

Valencia’s Emergency Services said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that six firefighters and seven residents were among those treated for injuries in several hospitals across the city.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. local time [11.30 a.m. ET] in Valencia’s Campanar neighborhood, and 16 firefighting units were sent to the scene, emergency services told CNN en Espanol.

The fire continued into the evening, with flames and smoke pictured billowing through the complex.

Nearby residents looked on in horror, with one telling Reuters the scenes were “tremendous, unbelievable – I can’t believe it.”

The mayor of Valencia, María José Alcalá, asked residents in a post on X to avoid the scene in order to help rescue services.

Hotel rooms were being organized to house people whose homes were affected by the fire, emergency services said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content