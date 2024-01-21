Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer

By Jonny Hallam, CNN

(CNN) — Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, the UK Press Association (PA) reported Sunday citing a spokesperson for Ferguson.

The disease was discovered after several moles were removed when she was treated for breast cancer in June, PA said.

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” a spokesperson for Ferguson said.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 following a routine mammogram screening and underwent surgery.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing” for the Duchess, the spokesperson added.

The 64-year-old is said to be recovering at home, surrounded by her family, and remains in “good spirits,” PA reported.

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that develops in the cells that give skin its color, or melanin. It is considered the most serious form of skin cancer because it can quickly spread to other parts of the body and become potentially deadly.

It sometimes starts as a new, small, molelike growth or develops from an existing mole.

Exposure to the sun is the major risk factor in all types of skin cancer, but it can take only intermittent exposure to the sun, such as weekend sun-bathing, to increase the risk of developing melanoma.

Risk also increases in people who have fair skin that freckles or burns. In addition, people who have many moles and/or irregularly shaped moles are at higher risk.

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was,” her spokesperson said.

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma,” he added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.