‘Miracle’ rescue ends fisherman’s ordeal after falling overboard and fending off shark

(CNN) — A fisherman who fell overboard and spent nearly 24 hours in cold, choppy waters — rousing a shark’s attention — was rescued off New Zealand’s coast Wednesday after using his watch reflection to signal for help.

Whangamatā Police Sergeant Will Hamilton said in a statement that the “absolute miracle” rescue unfolded after the unnamed angler had set off on a solo fishing trip aboard his 40-foot (12-meter) boat on Tuesday.

While trying to reel in a marlin, the fisherman fell into the sea about 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) off New Zealand’s North Island, the statement said.

As his boat drifted out of reach, the fisherman attempted to swim to the nearby Alderman Islands but was dragged away by strong currents.

Too exhausted to keep swimming, he endured a cold night in the ocean, Hamilton said, adding that at one point a shark came to “have a sniff” before leaving.

“It is an absolute miracle the fisherman is still alive after the ordeal,” Hamilton said.

Incredibly, the angler was saved the following day when three fishermen noticed a reflection on the water and set out in their boat to investigate.

They discovered the stranded man desperately trying to catch their attention using the reflection of the sun from this watch, Hamilton said.

He was taken back to Whangamatā and treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

“Without the quick actions of the three gentlemen that retrieved him, this certainly would have had a tragic outcome,” Hamilton said.

A “series of fortunate events” led to the incredible rescue after the three fishermen “sort of saw a glistening, probably 600 meters away” from their boat, rescuer James Mcdonnell told CNN affiliate Newshub.

They did not expect to find a person.

“I mean, we were 10 miles (16 kilometers) off the back of Mayor Island and not a boat in sight, but sure enough, as we got closer, it was quite obvious that someone was waving their arms,” he said.

Rescue boat skipper Max White told Newshub their priority was to get the man aboard and keep him awake and warm.

“We had a big cooler bag and just wrapped him up in as many layers as possible,” he said.

“He’s desperate for water … so I had a bit of warm water on the boat and some cranberry juice … Give him what we can and try and get him talking and just make sure that he stayed awake as best possible.”

Police said the fisherman wanted to thank his rescuers and the emergency services.

“The boaties did an absolute stellar job and without a doubt saved this man’s life,” Hamilton said.

Authorities are now looking for the fisherman’s boat – but he managed to hold on to the one thing that gave him a glint of hope during his ordeal.

“The boat may be missing, but the fisherman still has his watch,” Hamilton said.

