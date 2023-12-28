England and Wales ban on XL Bully dog breed to take effect Sunday

By Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — A controversial ban on XL Bully dogs is set to come into force in England and Wales on Sunday, following a September announcement by the UK government amid a rise in fatal attacks involving the breed in the country.

The breed was added in September to the list of dogs banned in England and Wales under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

According to the UK government’s website, starting December 31 it will be against the law to sell, abandon or let stray, give away and breed from an XL Bully dog, as well as to have an XL Bully in public without a lead and muzzle.

Under the new law, owners will have until February 1 to register them, as it will be a criminal offense to own a dog of that breed in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption.

The ruling does not apply to Scotland and Northern Ireland, with local media in the two constituent countries reporting an increase of rescues of the breed from England and Wales as a result.

According to guidelines published by the UK Government this month, the XL Bully breed type is a variant of the wider American Bully breed type, which was “developed through the crossing of various bull breeds, including the American Pit Bull Terrier.”

“The XL Bully breed type is typically larger (both in terms of height and body shape) and more muscular than other Bully breed variant types such as the ‘Micro’, ‘Pocket’, ‘Standard’ and ‘Classic’,” the UK government’s guidance read.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to bring in a ban after a man died after being savaged by two XL Bully dogs in September. In a TV interview, Sunak called the breed “a danger to communities,” adding, “it is right that we take urgent action to stop these attacks to protect the public.”

Many owners and animal welfare advocates have defended the breed, stressing the importance of good training, while critics say they have been specifically bred to be highly aggressive and even responsible ownership is not enough to prevent from attacks on occasions.

