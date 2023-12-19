Israeli family members shocked to see elderly hostages appear in Hamas video

By Tamar Michaelis, Sugam Pokharel, Tim Lister and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Family members of two hostages who appeared in a brief video released by Hamas have told Israeli media that the health of their elderly loved ones appears to have declined during their captivity in Gaza.

Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released the short clip on Monday showing Chaim Peri, 79 seated alongside Yoram Metzger, 80, and Amiram Cooper, 84.

The three were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz near the border with Gaza during the Palestinian militant group’s brazen attack on October 7.

In a short message, Peri pleads for Israel to secure their unconditional release, and speaks of their suffering and fear of the airstrikes in Gaza. The video displays a caption that reads: “Do not discard me in my old age.”

CNN has been unable to independently verify when or where the footage was shot, or the condition of the captives at the time.

Rani Metzger, Yoram Metzger’s son, told Channel 11: “It’s hard to see him now, it’s about time to bring them back home.”

He said his father looked old and unkempt and that he and the other kibbutz members “do not look in good shape.”

“I think it should be understood that we don’t have a lot of time left. Everything should be done in order to return them,” Metzger said.

Peri’s grandson, Mai Albini told N12 that he had not watched the video but was aware that his grandfather was “in a very bad shape and seems to be withering in captivity.”

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called the footage a “criminal terror video.”

“Chaim, Yoram and Amiram – I hope you’re able to hear me this evening. Know that we’re doing everything, everything, in order to return you safely. Some of your family members are already home, and we will not rest until you are back as well,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in his daily press briefing.

Hagari said the video “reflects Hamas’s cruelty against elderly and innocent civilians, in need for medical treatment.”

“The world must act to transfer medical equipment and ensure the condition of hostages,” he added.

Nir Oz kibbutz was one of several kibbutzim, or small farming communities, that bore the brunt of Hamas’ assault 10 weeks ago. In a statement, the kibbutz said any sign of life was appreciated but time was running out.

“The immediate release of all those abducted, through any potential negotiation avenue, is urgently required. Each passing day exacerbates their situation. Recent events sadly illustrate that the hostages’ situation is deteriorating with each passing day, particularly for older individuals,” the statement added.

The video follows the accidental shooting of three hostages by the Israeli military on Friday, which prompted fresh demonstrations by the families of hostages demanding their immediate release.

It also comes at a highly sensitive moment. US, Qatari and Israeli officials have been meeting in Europe to discuss the possibility of a new truce in Gaza in exchange for the release of more hostages. Last month, 105 people were freed by Hamas during a week-long truce with Israel.

Hamas has made it clear no more hostages will be released until there is a ceasefire.

But as diplomatic efforts continue, the humanitarian crisis in the beseiged strip worsens with each day. More than 19,600 people have been killed by Israeli military action in Gaza since October 7, and more than 52,000 wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, much of northern Gaza has been decimated by airstrikes and, according to the United Nations, almost 1.9 million people — more than 80% of the enclave’s population — have been displaced.

