Putin says dialogue over WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s release ‘ongoing’ but ‘not easy’

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a dialogue over the detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is ongoing, but that it is “not easy,” as the White House continues to push for his release.

Putin said talks with the US are ongoing, and expressed hope for reaching a mutually acceptable solution, but insisted a solution “must suit the Russian side as well.”

Speaking during his annual press conference and question-and-answer session, Putin said: “We have contacts with American partners on this matter. A dialogue is ongoing. It is not easy; I won’t go into details now, but overall, it seems to me that we are speaking a language understandable to each other.”

Gershkovich was arrested in March while on a reporting trip in the country. The FSB, Russia’s main security service, accused him of trying to obtain state secrets – a charge Gershkovich, his employer and the US government have strenuously denied.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

“I hope that we will find a solution. But I repeat that the American side must hear us and make a certain decision — one that suits the Russian side as well,” Putin added.

On Thursday, a Moscow court upheld a ruling that he must remain in detention until January 30. The initial ruling last month was criticized by the US Embassy in Moscow, which said it was “deeply concerned” by the decision.

Soon after his arrest, the US State Department officially declared Gershkovich wrongfully detained by Russia, stating: “Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth.”

But the Biden administration’s efforts to secure his release have not yet yielded results. The White House offered to trade a large number of Russian nationals detained on espionage charges abroad in exchange for the release of Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, two people familiar with the matter told CNN last week, but the offer was not accepted.

Asked about that rejection, Putin confirmed that discussions are underway regarding the possible extradition of the jailed Americans.

“It’s not that we refuse their return. We do not refuse. We want to negotiate, and the agreements must be mutually acceptable and satisfactory to both sides,” he said.

The ordeal for Gershkovich’s family is “painful” and “getting harder” as they await progress on his release, his sister Danielle told CNN last week.

“It’s now been almost or over eight months since he’s been imprisoned. And he’s missed out on so much. And we dearly miss him, but we have to stay strong and just keep fighting for Evan,” Danielle Gershkovich told Jim Sciutto on CNN Newsroom on Max.

