Jason Momoa, other Hollywood stars celebrate everyday people at tonight’s CNN Heroes event

By Tricia Escobedo, CNN

(CNN) — It’s an awards show featuring Hollywood’s top entertainers including Jason Momoa, Amanda Seyfried and Sterling K. Brown. But these celebrities are not here to take home a trophy.

Tonight, they will be celebrating everyday people who dedicate their time to improving others’ lives and making the world a better place. These 10 men and women — who were all nominated by you, the CNN audience — will be honored at tonight’s “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Based on your votes, one will be named the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year. Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s event:

Which stars will be there?

Several famous faces will be presenting awards and participating in the celebration including Amanda Seyfried, Brooke Shields, Rachel Zegler, Iman Vellani, Jeffrey Wright, Joe Manganiello, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alexa Swinton, Danielle Brooks, Edie Falco and Sterling K. Brown.

Jason Momoa and Kelly Ripa will make special pre-taped appearances during the program and Aloe Blacc will perform his inspirational anthem, “My Way” live.

In addition, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates will be co-hosting.

Who is being honored?

This year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes will be celebrated at tonight’s event. Each will receive a $10,000 prize. Based on your votes, one will be named the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year and receive an additional $100,000 for their cause.

Their work is inspiring and based on simple ideas to help others such as converting an off-road vehicle into a wash station for homeless veterans, providing books for kids while they wait at the barbershop and turning a passion for diving into a movement to rebuild coral reefs.

You can read more about the Top 10 CNN Heroes here.

For the first time in the program’s 17-year history, the CNN Heroes Legacy Award will honor not-so-everyday people dedicated to a lifetime of service. The special recipient will be announced live during tonight’s event.

The show will also recognize two extraordinary young people making a difference in their communities.

When and where can I watch?

You can watch the live, two-hour broadcast of “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” tonight, Sunday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN TV, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

If you miss it, it’ll be available starting on Monday, December 11 for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available.

How can I participate?

If you’re inspired to help, you can donate to each of the Top 10 CNN Heroes’ causes. CNN has teamed up with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s honorees.

You can make online donations to their nonprofit organizations right here or from CNNHeroes.com. The Elevate Prize Foundation is matching donations to the Top 10 Heroes’ nonprofits made directly from CNNHeroes.com up to $50,000 per Hero.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.