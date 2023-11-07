Irish chef unseats Nigeria’s Hilda Baci as record-holder for longest cooking marathon

By Nimi Princewill and Stephanie Busari, CNN

Lagos (CNN) — Irish chef Alan Fisher has unseated Nigeria’s Hilda Effiong Bassey to take the world record for the longest cooking marathon, the Guinness World Records (GWR) committee said Tuesday.

Fisher “cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan,” GWR said, breaking the record set in May by Bassey, who is known on social media as Hilda Baci.

Bassey’s record-breaking, 93-hour, 11-minute cookathon shot her to instant fame in Nigeria.

Her record attempt was so popular that it crashed the GWR website for two days when it was confirmed in June, “due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans,” the organization said.

