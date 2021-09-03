CNN - World



CNN

By Rachael Scott, CNN

A rocket launch goes in a different direction than planned, a young “America’s Got Talent” contestant turns a rough start into standing ovation, and Drew Barrymore takes TikTok down memory lane with a rom-com throwback. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Up… up… and sideways

The third time was not the charm when startup Astra again attempted to send a rocket into orbit and the craft staggered sideways instead of launching toward space.

Spot the difference … if you can

Lt. Eric Fields went viral after a TikTok pointed out his striking resemblance to Dwayne Johnson. CNN’s Jeanne Moos asks Fields if he can smell what the rock is cooking.

The show must go on

A young “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Peter Rosalita, earned praise from judge Simon Cowell after he bounced back from a miscue at the start of his vocal performance.

A ‘Moderna-day’ misspelling

This is how NOT to spell Moderna on an allegedly fake vaccination card. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the “Maderna” misspelling fiasco.

Drew Barry(leaves us wanting)more?

Drew Barrymore made her TikTok debut by dressing up as Josie Geller, complete with shiny pink dress, from her 1999 rom-com “Never Been Kissed.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.